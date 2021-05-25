Advertisement

Alachua Conservation Trust receives $5,000 check from Duke Energy

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Duke Energy has presented the Alachua County Trust with a five thousand dollar check to improve the infrastructure at the Orange Lake Overlook.

Duke Energy has partnered with many organizations that preserve natural resources and benefit the ecology of natural areas, according to communications manager Dorothy Pernu.

“It was a natural fit for us to collaborate with the Alachua Conservation Trust. They are making impacts not just in this region, but also beyond throughout Florida,” Pernu said.

The funds will go to improving the property for nature lovers to enjoy. Benches, signage, hiking trails, and educational panels will be added in the coming months.

The executive director of the ACT said the area has a lot of ecological benefits, but the Orange Lake Overlook is also historic to North Central Florida.

“It is really important to Mcintosh and the entire region as far as putting it on the map for agricultural purposes. It was the citrus hub for Florida before any other place,” Tom Kay said.

