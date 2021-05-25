Buchholz preps for final week of spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing 8-2 last year and reaching the Class 7A region semifinals, there is plenty of enthusiasm for football during spring practices at Buchholz High School. The excitement comes to a head on Thursday when the Bobcats visit Vanguard for their spring game. The Knights also went 8-2 last year and should provide good competition for Mark Whittemore’s team.

Whittemore says the Bobcats are maximizing their time in the spring after missing out on that aspect of football last year during the shutdown phase of the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of things that in the spring that you know when you still have a summer to go it’s a great time to work on those nuts and bolts, things that sometimes get left out in the fall,” said Whittemore.

Despite having success last fall, junior defensive end and tight end Gavin Hill knows that his Bobcats are motivated by the way the 2020 season ended.

“We’re all excited for the upcoming season,” said Hill. “Last year we lost in triple overtime so we’re fueled by that and our main goal is a state championship.”

Teams across North Central Florida open the 2021 season near the end of August.

there’s a lot of things that in the spring that you know when you still have a summer to go it’s a great time to work on those nits and bolts things that sometimes get left out in the fall” 27

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.