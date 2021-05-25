Florida TaxWatch labels three North Central Florida projects “budget turkeys”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three projects in North Central Florida are being called “budget turkeys” by Florida TaxWatch.

The watchdog group identified 116 projects in the state budget that did not follow the standard budgeting process.

They include $300,000 for the RTS Eastside Transfer Station, $7,800,000 for the College of Central Florida’s gym and health science building renovation, and $1,000,000 for Ocala’s 44th Avenue expansion project.

Governor DeSantis may veto each line item in the budget.

