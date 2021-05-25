Advertisement

Florida TaxWatch labels three North Central Florida projects “budget turkeys”

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three projects in North Central Florida are being called “budget turkeys” by Florida TaxWatch.

The watchdog group identified 116 projects in the state budget that did not follow the standard budgeting process.

They include $300,000 for the RTS Eastside Transfer Station, $7,800,000 for the College of Central Florida’s gym and health science building renovation, and $1,000,000 for Ocala’s 44th Avenue expansion project.

Governor DeSantis may veto each line item in the budget.

