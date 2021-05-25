Florida tourism bouncing back after taking a massive hit due to the pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida saw just over 26 million visitors in the first quarter of 2021, down 14 percent over the same period last year before the pandemic went into full force.

Sot Samantha Padgett General Council, FL Restaurant & Lodging Association: “We’re just really excited to welcome people back and to see that activity grow in the state.” “Despite rising cases, phased reopening continues.”

Negative pandemic related media coverage of the state, that according to visit Florida, was valued at $107 billion.

Sot Staci Mellman Chief Marketing Officer, visit Florida: “107 billion is something we’ve never heard of and never experienced before.” “Still, a recent April survey found Florida as the number one desired vacation destination.

“It sounds like the negative press didn’t really have much of an impact?”

Mellman: “What it tells me is that our marketing is working, we’re showing them that you know they can come here and have an incredible experience.”

J.S: “Another positive indicator, an ongoing survey found nearly nine out of ten respondents plan to travel within the next six months. it’s the highest since the pandemic began.”

Mellman: “The challenge is really gonna be when our destination competitors are also putting a lot of money in the market. You know, California just got a $95 million budget.”

Lawmakers, recognizing the need to help market the state, boosted visit Florida’s funding for the upcoming fiscal year by 50 percent, from $50 million to $75 million.

