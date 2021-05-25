Gainesville city pools to reopen after being closed due to the pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just in time for summer, the Gainesville leaders are reopening some city pools after being closed due to the pandemic.

The Dwight H. Hunter (Northeast) Pool, Andrew R. Mickle Pool, located at 1717 SE 15 St. will allow recreational swimming on weekends, but capacity is limited and masks are required for entry. The diving boards, splash pad, and rock wall will be open. Shower facilities are also reopened.

You can register online, or call 352-334-2191 for Hunter pool or 352-334-2190 for Mickle Pool. Reservations can be made starting on Friday at 3 p.m.

Due to an issue with the pool liner, H. Spurgeon Cherry (Westside) Pool will remain lap swim and program use only.

