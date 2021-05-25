GCSO employees victims of cell phone hacks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office employees had to change their phone numbers after they were hacked.

The Sheriff’s office says hackers tried breaking into the mobile phones of workers and scam people in the community.

They ask anyone trying to contact the department to call their non-emergency line at (352) 463-3410.

