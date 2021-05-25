Advertisement

GCSO employees victims of cell phone hacks

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office employees had to change their phone numbers after they were hacked.

The Sheriff’s office says hackers tried breaking into the mobile phones of workers and scam people in the community.

They ask anyone trying to contact the department to call their non-emergency line at (352) 463-3410.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

William Wells III is sentenced to death for the murder of another inmate, William Chapman.
Previously convicted murderer sentenced to death for another murder at Florida State Prison
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more...
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more information regarding Delia Young
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence

Latest News

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon...
"It is incredibly disheartening": Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center