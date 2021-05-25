Advertisement

Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs

The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to...
The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.(Source: CPSC, Ikea, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ikea is recalling tens of thousands of plates, bowls and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika dinnerware, made from renewable sources, can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of the products were sold in the United States. Another 11,000 were sold in Canada.

At least 123 of them have broken, and four injuries have been reported. Two of them required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wells III is sentenced to death for the murder of another inmate, William Chapman.
Previously convicted murderer sentenced to death for another murder at Florida State Prison
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more...
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more information regarding Delia Young
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence

Latest News

Estela Lazo stands for a portrait with her two children, late Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in...
Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy
The national average for the price of gas is just over $3 per gallon. The U.S. hasn’t seen...
Memorial Day gas prices highest since 2014
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure