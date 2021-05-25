Lake City man dies after motorcycle overturns on road shoulder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle crash in Suwannee ended with the death of a man from Lake City.

According to FHP, the 70-year-old man was riding south on CR-137 when for unknown reasons, the driver went into the shoulder and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the second motorcycle crash resulting in death within 24 hours in North Central Florida.

The crash is still under investigation.

