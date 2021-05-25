Advertisement

Lawsuits filed for multiple new bills in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawsuits have already been filed against bills changing elections laws, initiative contribution limits, and anti protest legislation. The League of Women Voters filed the first suit against elections changes.

Sot: Patricia Brigham : “It’s going to be less convenient to cast your ballot in Florida, there’s no reason for this.”

For each piece of legislation being or about to be challenged, there were warnings.

Sot: Sen. Shevrin Jones “And just because you are in power, It doesn’t mean you can do what you want to do.”

Sot: Sen. Jeff Brandes: “This is unconstitutional.”

Lawmakers also tried to thread the needle by limiting contributions to petition gathering efforts.

