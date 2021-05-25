Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In remembrance of Tyerune Blocker, 44, who was shot and killed, loved ones released balloons not to just mourn his loss but also celebrate his life.

More than 50 friends, family and neighbors arrived at Monteocha Park in Gainesville for the memorial.

Blocker’s cousin and great friend Sybil Young spoke with him just days before he passed and never saw this coming.

“You know it’s just something I never thought would happen to him, never imagined happening to him,” Young said.

She said Blocker was the kind of person you always want to be with.

“It was always a good time laughing and you know just talking about different things and it’s always been a pleasure to have turned around and just be around him,” Young said.

Blocker was a respiratory therapist at UF Health for years.

His girlfriend and mother of his children, Tyra Carter, said his selfless character spoke volumes.

“He was a great dad, very caring and outgoing,” Carter said. “He loved helping others.”

Loved ones said Tyerune leaves behind four children. With such a cheerful spirit, he could put a smile on anyone’s face no matter what they were going through.

“He was definitely the type of person you want to be around when you’re feeling down because there’s so many times where I feel down and he says ‘why are you looking like that? why are you not smiling?’” Young said. “It was always something funny or something he would do to cheer you up.”

Martisha Johnson, Doug Heath, and Jasmine Webb were arrested on murder charges in connection to Blockers murder five days after the shooting.

Alachua County deputies said the suspects were targeting another man and struck Blocker instead.

After knowing deputies have made arrests, Carter said they are healing together.

“We just try to encourage one another and lift each other up,” Carter said. “We have to be strong. I’m sorry that it had to end this way, we will really miss him. We’ll miss going home to him, waking up to him, miss the phone calls.”

Everyone at the balloon releasing said Blocker will be missed.

