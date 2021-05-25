Advertisement

North Marion baseball team advances to state title game on combined no-hitter

Colts win seventh straight to reach 4A championship on Tuesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Marion baseball team is putting it all together at exactly the right moment.

The Colts, appearing in their first state semifinal game since 2016, prevailed over Nature Coast Tech, 4-1 in Monday’s state 4A Final Four matchup, behind six and two third no-hit innings by senior pitcher Wyatt Campbell. North Marion (21-8) will face North Broward Prep (20-10-1) in Tuesday’s title game at 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The Eagles rallied to knock off Dunedin, 7-6 in nine innings in their semifinal game.

After falling behind 1-0 on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first inning, North Marion scored its first run in the top of the third on a wild pitch delivering Karson Smith.

The Colts took the lead with two outs in the fourth when Campbell singled to left field, bringing home Jacob Walton, who had stolen second base. Walton then came through with an RBI hit of his own in the sixth, and Deric Fabian’s sacrifice fly in the seventh ended the scoring.

Campbell struck out eight batters to help North Marion to its seventh straight win. Smith closed out the game on the mound by getting a pop up for the final out.

