Previously convicted murderer sentenced to death for another murder at Florida State Prison

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murdering another inmate at Florida State Prison in Bradford County was sentenced to death Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

45 year-old William Wells III was already serving multiple life sentences for murders in Bradford and Duval counties when prosecutors say he murdered William Chapman.

They say he, with the help of fellow inmate Leo Boatman, held down Chapman and stabbed him with metal shanks.

TV20 talked to Chapman’s sister back in 2019. Her and her husband blamed the Florida Department of Corrections for negligence in her brother’s death. The couple said Chapman should not have been in the same room as the men who killed him.

Wells pled guilty to the crime, saying he killed the man in order to get on death row. Later, he asked for leniency, expressing remorse.

RELATED STORY: Family of Killed prison inmate say FDOC negligence responsible for his death

The sentencing process started in August, 2020. The State of Florida provided evidence of Wells history of violence, dating back to 2003 and including multiple murder and attempted murder cases.

His change of heart did not sway judge Mark W. Moseley who sentenced Wells to death. During sentencing, Mosely said, “The aggravating circumstances far outweigh the mitigating circumstances which the Court has heard and considered.”

Boatman is still awaiting trial. The sentence is subject to automatic review by the Florida Supreme Court within two years.

