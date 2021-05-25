Advertisement

Suwannee high school student charged with threatening to commit mass shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee high school student is charged with threatening to commit a mass shooting.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies confirm a 17 year old boy was arrested.

They say he wrote on the bathroom wall that their would a be a shooting at the school.

Deputies say when questioned he admitted to the crime.

TRENDING STORY: Three people are in jail after murdering a man they were not targeting

His name is not being released at this time.

He is being held in the Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

William Wells III is sentenced to death for the murder of another inmate, William Chapman.
Previously convicted murderer sentenced to death for another murder at Florida State Prison
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more...
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more information regarding Delia Young
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence

Latest News

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon...
"It is incredibly disheartening": Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center
Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center