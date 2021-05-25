Suwannee high school student charged with threatening to commit mass shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee high school student is charged with threatening to commit a mass shooting.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies confirm a 17 year old boy was arrested.

They say he wrote on the bathroom wall that their would a be a shooting at the school.

Deputies say when questioned he admitted to the crime.

His name is not being released at this time.

He is being held in the Juvenile Justice Center.

