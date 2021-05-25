Advertisement

SWAG hosts vaccination event offering free food and Publix gift cards

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charitable organization used a food giveaway and gift cards to encourage people to get vaccinated. Members of the Southwest Advocacy Group, or “Swag”, were out in the Tower Oaks Glen Neighborhood Monday afternoon hosting a coronavirus vaccination event.

Organizers say they gave out 28 Pfizer vaccines with the help of the UF mobile health clinic. Love without limits distributed food to those in need.

The first 25 people who got their shot, also received a 20 dollar Publix gift card.

Posted by SW Advocacy Group (SWAG) on Monday, May 24, 2021

