The Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee is hosting a George Floyd memorial one year after his death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago, George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

To honor Floyd’s life the Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee will hold a memorial gathering at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Tuesday, May 25, at 5 p.m.

Reverend Milford Griner will lead the service and the memorial will end with a nine minute and twenty-nine second moment of silence - the amount of time that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck.

