The Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee is hosting a George Floyd memorial one year after his death
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago, George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
To honor Floyd’s life the Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee will hold a memorial gathering at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Tuesday, May 25, at 5 p.m.
Reverend Milford Griner will lead the service and the memorial will end with a nine minute and twenty-nine second moment of silence - the amount of time that Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck.
TRENDING STORY: Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.