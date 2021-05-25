TV20 Sit-down: Gator head football coach Dan Mullen (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been two months since the Gator football team completed spring practice and it’s still a little more than three months until the 2021 kickoff. With that in mind, it’s the ideal time to catch up with Florida head coach Dan Mullen. In part one of this four-part interview, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Mullen about the team’s performance last season, adjustments the team had to make during the pandemic, and the overview for the team following spring practice.

