Students at two Bradford County elementary schools commemorate their final day in the buildings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - School is out for the summer and, for two schools in Bradford County, school is out forever.

Current plans are to close both Hampton and Brooker Elementary Schools after 50 years of operation.

Monday, at Brooker Elementary School, students left their handprints and names on a memory wall to commemorate the final day.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville city pools to reopen after being closed due to the pandemic

At Hampton Elementary School, students and teachers marked the occasion with one last walk through the halls of the school.

A public hearing on the rezoning of Bradford County’s elementary schools is scheduled for June 14th.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.