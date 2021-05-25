Advertisement

UF announces educational program to give students and professionals an edge in their industries

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is unveiling a new program to increase education among students and professionals in the business and tech world.

The UF Office of Professional and Workforce Development is creating the Greater Gators program, offering courses to make students and professionals more competitive in their respective fields.

The courses will be online and self-paced.

Based on industry research, the program has established nine technical areas with in-demand skillsets in the following courses, professional certificates, and specializations:

• AI Foundations for Everyone

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Excel Skills for Business

• Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design

• Google Data Analytics

• Google IT Support

• Google Project Management

• Introduction to Git and GitHub

• IBM Cybersecurity Analyst

To register for a course or learn more about the program, click HERE.

