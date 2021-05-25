UF announces educational program to give students and professionals an edge in their industries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is unveiling a new program to increase education among students and professionals in the business and tech world.

The UF Office of Professional and Workforce Development is creating the Greater Gators program, offering courses to make students and professionals more competitive in their respective fields.

The courses will be online and self-paced.

Based on industry research, the program has established nine technical areas with in-demand skillsets in the following courses, professional certificates, and specializations:

• AI Foundations for Everyone

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Excel Skills for Business

• Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design

• Google Data Analytics

• Google IT Support

• Google Project Management

• Introduction to Git and GitHub

• IBM Cybersecurity Analyst

To register for a course or learn more about the program, click HERE.

