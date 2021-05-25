Advertisement

Vigil for George Floyd brings several NCFL residents out to honor the impact his death had

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -May 25 marks a day in history that will not be forgotten.

The killing of George Floyd sent shockwaves around the world, and many are commemorating the effect this murder has had.

Almost two dozen residents joined Reverand Milford Grimer, a retired member of law enforcement, for prayers, speeches, and almost nine and a half minutes of silence.

The minutes of silence ticked on as many were recalling the events that happened a year ago.

Reverand Grimer said his goal was to leave a lasting impact on his community and the youth so these fatal incidents won’t happen again.

“I was angry, watching that officer with his nonchalant attitude, then I was saddened. Bunch of emotion, but now we have to look past that, but also we have to pray that Washington does its job by passing the George Floyd justice in policing act,” Grimer said.

