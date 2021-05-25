“We’re asking for you to slow this process down”:Bradford County parents on elementary schools closing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Hampton, Fla. (WCJB) - Two parents are speaking out about the move to close schools that have been serving their communities for over 100 years.

Monday was the last day that both Brooker and Hampton Elementary Schools in rural Bradford County were open. Now, they are set to close and have the nearly 100 students that attend the schools to be distributed among the three other public elementary schools in the county.

Melissa Black, a mother of a student at the Hampton school worries about the city she lives in once the school is not re-opened in the fall.

“These two schools are very important. You see what happened to Waldo when they closed their schools, all of the businesses are gone, it’s a ghost town. This little town is very small, if you take away their school you’re taking away the heart of the community,” said Black.

Jamie Dale moved to Brooker specifically for the fact that it was near Gainesville but still had that small town appeal with a greap elementary school. She was not happy when she received paperwork asking her where she planned on sending her 5-year old child next year.

“We found out via a survey that school sent home to my son and I was outraged when I read the survey What do you mean where are we going to send out son next year we chose Brooker elementary. Deadlines to other programs in Alachua County have already passed,” said Dale.

Black who is also a private investigators claims that new superintendent Will Hartley has not considered any other options but closing the rural schools. She spoke about what she said to Hartley after a school board meeting

“Brooker and Hampton, you said in your slide show are old schools they’re 55 years old. But, the oldest school in this town is Southside and per the Department of Education it is one of the lowest scoring 300 elementary schools in the district. So, not only is it the oldest but it is the worst performing,” said Black.

Both women have created a group on Facebook that they use to communicate their cause with other members of their communities.

Bradford County School Board was contacted about a potentially interview and they were unable to speak to us at this time.

A final school re-zoning public hearing is set for Jun 14. at that meeting the the closing of the the two schools will be confirmed. Black had one final thing to say to member of the school board.

“We’re asking for you to slow this process down, give the community time to fundraise and give us time to bet out the information that has been sent out so quickly that we haven’t even had the time to investigate it or fundraise,” said Black.

Both women plan on holding a protest outside of the meeting.

