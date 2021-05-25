Young’s homer, Mace’s arm carry Florida in SEC baseball tourney opener

HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators snapped their four-game losing streak and opened the SEC tournament with a 4-1 win over Kentucky on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. No. 6 seed Florida (36-19) moves on to face No. 3 seed Mississippi State to begin the tournament’s double elimination phase on Wednesday.

Jacob Young led off the bottom of the first with a first-pitch home run to get the scoring started for the Gators. Sterlin Thompson followed with a two-out RBI single to give Florida a 2-0 lead after an inning.

The Gators added their final two runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Cory Acton and a fielder’s choice. Acton and Young each had two of Florida’s five hits.

Tommy Mace worked hard to pick up the win on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing just one run on seven hits and striking out eight batters over 94 pitches. Jack Leftwich tossed the final inning and a third for his fifth save of the season.

Wednesday’s matchup against Mississippi State is set for 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.