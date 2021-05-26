Buchholz’s Quan Lee commits to Miami

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School receiver Quan Lee stood next to his mother in the Bobcats gymnasium, and proudly announced his decision to play football at the University of Miami, as he donned the Hurricanes hat with a mile-wide smile.

The standout junior had nine boxes on the table in front of him. Eight of them had the logos of potential schools he could choose from, including, UCF, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Penn State, and other Division-I schools.

The ninth box was the biggest of them all, and it had questions marks on it. After Lee thanked his friends, family, teammates, and coaches he opened the box and told the crowd he would continue his football career at the next level, by staying in-state and playing for the University of Miami.

Last season, Lee racked up 916 yards on 44 catches, to go along with 11 touchdowns.

The excitement from Lee and his family was palpable.

He said he felt comfortable from his original conversations with the Hurricanes coaching staff, and that the program’s long history of pumping out NFL products certainly made his decision easier.

“The University of Miami, they have a rich history of a lot of NFL greats,” said Buchholz receiver Quan Lee. “I just feel like Coach Likens and Coach Diaz they’re for me. I feel like they have my best interest, so I feel like that’s the best school for me.”

Lee also mentioned his desire to play at the highest level, against the toughest competition as another reason he felt Miami would be the best fit for him to do so.

“I want to play big time ball, so, being in the ACC, so it’s kinda big you got Clemson, the University of Miami, Virginia Tech you got all the big schools, so I just wanna play big time ball so that’s what fits me.”

Lee is considered a three-star prospect as he enters his senior season.

