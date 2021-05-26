Advertisement

Buchholz students ready to compete in national quiz bowl tournament

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A team of Buchholz high schoolers is going head to head for the 2021 Quiz Bowl High School National Championship Tournament. After a school year of training virtually, the group of freshman, juniors, and one senior is competing for the top title. It’s the first time the competition is online and the first time the team is competing together.

“So like you need a team for this part of the competition because like not one person can like get all of the questions so you need multiple people to like handle specific things,” said Buchholz Junior, Terrence Han. “So like Qingyu is really good at history because all the plaques so like we put him on that while like Laurie is better at lit.”

RELATED STORY: The University of Florida, Santa Fe College send their teams to the NAQT Quiz Bowl

Each group member specializes in certain subjects such as sports, pop culture, or history. The team is made up of freshmen Nathan Wei and Laurie Wang, juniors Terrence Han and Avery Bernstein and senior, Qingyu Chang. The group met for the first time Wednesday in person ahead of their competition.

“It was kind of unnatural at first but we got quite used to it and sometimes it was actually easier than practicing in person because we had fewer technology problems,” said Chang. “Because we were able to buzz on the internet while in person we had to use our own buzzer systems that would often break.”

The team competes against more than 200 high schools across the U.S. and a few international teams on Saturday.

