Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Elementary School is the latest to face closure in North Central Florida. In a vote of 3 to 2 Tuesday night, the school board decided to close Evergreen Elementary School in Ocala this coming Thursday.

The board cited closure reasons as performance issues, declining student enrollment, and a lack of teachers. After a string of poor and failing grades, Evergreen faced closure last year but the pandemic postponed annual state testing.

The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or better classroom ratings.

