Evergreen Elementary School in Ocala permanently closes its doors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Wednesday was the last day of school for students in Marion County Public Schools, but some students found out their school will be closing permanently.

Evergreen Elementary School has been around for 32 years but the Marion County School Board voted 3 -2 to permanently close the school.

Allison Campbell a school board member said they had no other choice.

“So we only had two options we could either close the school or we could have an external operator for the third year and that is not the best option for our students.”

Parents said they were shocked and felt bad for the teachers and the students.

A third-grader said he’s ready for summer, but will miss his school.

“I feel really worse right now about this because other people can’t go to school and it shouldn’t close down because it’s a school for people to learn,” said Gabriel.

Board members pointed to various reasons including declining student enrollment, insufficient student learning gains, and not enough teachers to reopen the school.

After a string of failing grades, Evergreen Elementary could have only remained open had it achieved a “C” grade or higher this year.

“I want the community to know that these students will be taken care of. we will be tracking their successes for the next 6 years,” said Campbell.

The decision on where Evergreen’s students will be reassigned to for next year will come at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.