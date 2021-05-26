Advertisement

‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say

Scientists discovered a tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed...
Scientists discovered a tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct. (Source: Government of Ecuador via CNN Newsource)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Ecuador (Gray News) - Scientists discovered a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct.

The variety of tortoise hadn’t been seen for more than 100 years, according to a statement released by the Ecuadorian government.

Researchers with the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative first found it in February 2019 on the island of Fernandina.

The tortoise belongs to the Chelonoidis phantasticus species. It is also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, according to a CNN article. A genetic study was used to confirm its species.

Before the recent discovery, a specimen of the species was last seen in 1906.

In the statement, the director of the Galapagos National Park said the discovery “strengthens their plans” to find other species of tortoises as well as start a breeding program to “recover the species.”

The tortoise is a female and is believed to be about 100 years old. Researchers speculate the tortoise isn’t alone and say they’ve found tracks and scents of other tortoises believed to be of the same species.

According to the statement, the tortoise was taken to a center for giant tortoises on the nearby island of Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Four children were hospitalized after a dust devil carried a bounce house more than 15 feet...
Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air
57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing