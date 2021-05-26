Advertisement

Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.(Source: WTVD, CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) – Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called but couldn’t resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

