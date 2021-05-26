Advertisement

Florida book distribution program designed to help struggling readers

Over a half a million struggling readers are eligible to receive one hard cover book a month...
Over a half a million struggling readers are eligible to receive one hard cover book a month free of charge. The first books must go out before the end of the year.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s latest test results show 4 in 10 third graders are reading below grade level, and that nearly half of all arriving kindergarten students aren’t ready to enter school. It spells future problems.

(Sot: Dr. Mimi Graham Early Childhood Educator)

“If you interview people in prison, you know they don’t have reading skills and so, good reading skills is really the lifeline to a productive life.”

Enter the new world reading initiative under the legislation, over a half a million struggling readers are eligible to receive one hard cover book a month free of charge. The first books must go out before the end of the year.

(Sot: Rep. Dana Trabulsy pierce / bill sponsor)

“What this will do is identify the underperforming readers.”

The bills sponsors the program to the weekly reader that arrived at home when most of todays parents were kids.

Sot: rep. Dana Trabulsy “For a child it’s just exciting to know that something is coming just for you. So, hopefully, that’s going to spark their interest and make them want to dive into the book.”

(Mike Vasilinda standup)

There’s 200 million in the state budget this year to get the program off the ground. After that, corporations will get a tax break for contributing.”

Scott Mazur believes the program is a big step in the right direction.

(Sot: Scott Mazur President, Leon County Teachers Assn.)

“Early prevention is the key to making sure that students have access and are able to approach literature appropriately.”

A 2011 study titled double jeopardy found that a whopping 88 percent of high school dropouts were already struggling with reading when they were in the third grade.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls
Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls
Evergreen Elementary School has been around for 32 years but the Marion County School Board...
Evergreen Elementary School closes it's doors for good