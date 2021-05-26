Florida book distribution program designed to help struggling readers

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s latest test results show 4 in 10 third graders are reading below grade level, and that nearly half of all arriving kindergarten students aren’t ready to enter school. It spells future problems.

(Sot: Dr. Mimi Graham Early Childhood Educator)

“If you interview people in prison, you know they don’t have reading skills and so, good reading skills is really the lifeline to a productive life.”

Enter the new world reading initiative under the legislation, over a half a million struggling readers are eligible to receive one hard cover book a month free of charge. The first books must go out before the end of the year.

(Sot: Rep. Dana Trabulsy pierce / bill sponsor)

“What this will do is identify the underperforming readers.”

The bills sponsors the program to the weekly reader that arrived at home when most of todays parents were kids.

Sot: rep. Dana Trabulsy “For a child it’s just exciting to know that something is coming just for you. So, hopefully, that’s going to spark their interest and make them want to dive into the book.”

(Mike Vasilinda standup)

There’s 200 million in the state budget this year to get the program off the ground. After that, corporations will get a tax break for contributing.”

Scott Mazur believes the program is a big step in the right direction.

(Sot: Scott Mazur President, Leon County Teachers Assn.)

“Early prevention is the key to making sure that students have access and are able to approach literature appropriately.”

A 2011 study titled double jeopardy found that a whopping 88 percent of high school dropouts were already struggling with reading when they were in the third grade.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.