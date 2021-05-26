Advertisement

FSU settles discrimination suit with catholic Student Government official ousted for criticizing social justice groups

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - A former FSU student Senate President has settled with the university after he was ousted from his roll in student government for expressing religious objections to the ACLU and the Black Lives Matter organization.

The agreement comes as legislation looking to protect freedom of speech and view point is awaiting the Governor’s signature.

“I never imagined I would be fired for being a Christian,” said Former FSU Student Senate President Jack Denton in a new video put out by the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Denton found himself the center of controversy after he expressed concerns in a private catholic student group text.

“One member of the group chat asked us to financially support organizations that advanced causes that were contrary to our Catholic faith,” said Denton in the video.

Denton told students in the chat BLM’s advocacy for transgender issues and the ACLU’s advocacy for abortion rights were at odds with the Catholic faith.

When the texts were leaked, they went viral on campus.

Denton was removed from his position in student government after a vote of no confidence last June.

Logan Spena is with the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped Denton sue the university.

“They effectively created and enforced a religious test for office,” said Spena. “The constitution protects the right of every person, regardless of religion or expression, to participate in government this way.”

State Representative Spencer Roach said the incident highlights what he describes as an assault on diversity of thought on college campuses.

“There really does exist this sort of thought police and cancel culture,” said Roach.

He sponsored legislation passed this year that would guarantee due process to student government officers like Denton.

“To ensure that he gets fair and equitable treatment when he’s being canceled or silenced,” said Roach.

A late October decision by the Student Supreme Court reinstated Denton’s role as Senate President, which he held until his graduation in fall of 2020.

Ultimately, Denton settled with the university in Federal Court for $10,000 in damages and just over $1,000 in back pay.

In a statement the university said it “Remains committed to protecting the right of its students to hold and practice their religious beliefs free of persecution. Every student, no matter their religion, has the right to participate in student organizations and hold positions in student government.”

