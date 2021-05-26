Gators hammer Bulldogs, advance in SEC baseball tourney

HOOVER, Ala. (WCJB) -No. 6 seed Florida pounded out 18 hits and produced two big innings in a 13-1 blowout win over No. 3 seed Mississippi State in Wednesday’s second round of the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The Gators advance to face No. 10 seed Alabama on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Kris Armstrong drove in four runs, including a two-out, two-run single in the top of the second to give Florida a 4-1 lead.

An inning later, Sterlin Thompson crushed his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, to make it 5-1. Later in that same inning, Jacob Young came through with a two-run single and Armstrong delivered a two-run double to cap Florida’s five-run outburst.

Up 9-1 through six innings, the Gators kept on swinging. Josh Rivera’s fourth hit of the day brought home the final run of the game in the top of the seventh. Hunter Barco finished off the game, which ended via run-rule, by tossing a spotless bottom of the seventh. Barco allowed four hits and one earned run in the complete game effort.

A win over The Alabama on Thursday would place the Gators into Saturday’s semifinals. The Crimson Tide advanced past the No. 2 seed Volunteers 3-2 in 11 innings.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.