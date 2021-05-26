“Gear Up Florida” bikers highlight the developmentally disabled in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of Pi Kappa Phi cycled to Arc of Alachua County to shed light on developmental disabilities and show residents just how important they are.

The bikers from all over the nation were escorted by Santa Fe Police and met with waves and smiles.

CEO of Arc of Alachua County, Mark Swain said it was great to see the smiles on everyone’s face and bikers who care to make a difference.

“People with developmental disabilities are highlighted for who they are and the young men that come in as cyclists get to celebrate who they are, which is serving and recognizing other people,” Swain said.

Related story: Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center

After arriving, bikers had a dance party with the residents.

Rep. Chuck Clemons escorted the bikers and said seeing their faces was more than worth it.

“To see the residents of the arc and their reaction to the bikers when they came in, they’re literally rockstars among the people who are here at the arc of Alachua County,” Clemons said.

Before enjoying a meal, bikers autographed hats for the residents and biker Anthony Hernandez said it’s an honor to touch lives while doing what they love.

“It’s definitely very emotional, overtime I get a little choked up a little bit because this is something that impacts their lives but just in the same way impacts our lives,” Hernandez said. “Seeing their smiles everyday, it’s just something that you’ll never get anywhere else.”

This was Peter Thomas’s first time participating in “Gear Up Florida” and said he hopes he can share an important message with his brothers at Central Michigan University.

“Going to the basis of just treating people as they are as people no matter who they are and some people forget that and I think that’s something we can all bring back to our school and just kind of bring perspective to our chapter brothers,” Thomas said.

The Gear Up Florida event is a part of the fraternity’s philanthropy.

The crew is headed to Jacksonville next and will end their journey in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.