“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is making what appear to be significant changes, and some employees in the district are out of a job. This is part of Dr. Simon’s reorganization plan, which hasn’t been published.

One of the changes that drew a quick response from parents was not renewing the contract of Glen Springs Elementary School Principal Deanna Feagin.

“She was just someone that everyone loved,” explained Jenna Hunnicutt, the parent of a Glen Springs student.

She and other parents tell TV20 they never saw this coming.

“She was just so unifying, and she just immediately got to know the families and every student,” said Hunnicutt. “She knows every student at that school.”

RELATED STORY: ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for reorganization

Feagin, who received the news on Monday night according to a letter obtained by TV20, has served the district for 28 years total and three years as Principal at Glen Springs.

“She has been hands down my favorite principal to work with. She was approachable,” explained Amanda Donoho, the parent of former Glen Springs students. “She always had that open door. Emails were responded to quickly.”

Hunnicutt, whose daughter is a kindergarten student at the school, thinks this announcement is concerning.

“It is incredibly disheartening and honestly scary. We want that stability for our kids,” said Hunnicutt.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida AD Stricklin and students speak about new mask policy and full capacity for sporting events in the fall

Donoho doesn’t believe this is a change staff or the principal wanted.

“She is not ready to let go of her kids. She is not ready to let go of her school. The effect this is going to have on our community as a whole is going to be long-lasting,” said Donoho.

These parents can’t understand why this change is happening.

“It just bothers me because I wish they wouldn’t change something that is not broken,” explained Hunnicutt.

TV20 is working to confirm other changes being made across the district. According to the letter sent out by Feagin, her last day will be June 30. School Board members have had the opportunity to view the reorganization plan, but the public will not see it until June 2, when Dr. Simon is scheduled to present the changes.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.