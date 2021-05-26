Lake City Humane Society fashion show helps raise funds for new wellness center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Humane Society hosted a fashion show with hopes to raise $10,000 to help build the James Montgomery Animal Wellness Center that will provide discounted veterinarian visits.

“The clinic will be 2500 square feet and we’ll be able to triple the amount of animals we see with the new clinic and 2500 feet will be an adoption center,” executive director, Robin Topak Ward said. “So with the additional kennels in the adoption center we will be able to take in more animals because we still have our current kennel in the other buildings and we’ll be able to provide more services”

All clothes worn in the show and table decorations were from the society’s thrift store and attendees could purchase all featured pieces.

As a cat lover, Ann Douglass-Skinner purchased a naming right to a cat room in the wellness center and said her donation is not just for animals but their owners as well.

“It’s really important to be a part of what is happening,” Douglass-Skinner said. “So many times we don’t realize whether it’s big or little what you do really matters and it makes a difference in the lives of not just the pets but in people. sometimes it is difficult to find a place where you can afford to have care.”

Tickets for the event did sell out.

The society is only $50,000 away from reaching their goal for the new building of $400,000 and hoped this fundraiser will help them get there.

