Memorial Day events in North Central Florida

Memorial Day 2021 event listing(Source: Raycom Media)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WCJB) - There are a variety of Memorial Day events happening on Monday, May 31 around North Central Florida this year, including:

Alachua County

- The Alachua County Legion Post 16, located at 4701 NW 6th St., Gainesville, will have a members only event at 1 p.m.

- The City of Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department will release a Memorial Day video tribute.

Marion County

- A Memorial Day event will be held at Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2601 SE Fort King St., Ocala, at 2 p.m. The program can be found here.

Levy County

- The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-1 is scheduled to hold an event at Cemetery Point, located at 16050 E. Point Road (just off of Gulf Boulevard) in Cedar Key at 12 p.m. to honor American warriors. The event is open to the public, veterans, and friends or relatives of veterans. Social distancing is recommended and face masks are optional. For more information, contact John Caddigan at 352-535-0654 or Michelle Petersen at 805-248-9479.

