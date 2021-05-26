NCFL couple donates land to conservation efforts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida couple is donating a piece of land to a pair of land conservation organizations.

Dale and Helen Lundgren donated 278 acres of land along the Sante Fe River to both the Alachua Conservation Trust and Conservation Florida.

The river flows through roughly a mile of land the couple owns.

236 of those acres will be managed by Alachua County.

TRENDING STORY: Previously convicted murderer sentenced to death for another murder at Florida State Prison

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.