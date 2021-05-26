New pet grooming business provides pampering for dogs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scenthound in Southwest Gainesville opened on Monday and offers services to keep dogs clean and healthy.

The business offers dog baths, nail clipping, ear cleaning and more.

Owner Kathryn Pizzuro said it took six to eight months to officially open and their mission is to make pets even more loveable than they already are.

“Quite frankly a clean smelling dog gets more hugs and kisses and who doesn’t want that,” Pizzuro said. “So, we offer a clean club membership that helps pet parents keep care of their dogs on a routine basis focusing on the five core areas of a dog’s health, their skin, coat, ear, nails and teeth.”

So far, owner Joseph Pizzurro said they already have more than 300 members and are gaining more the day.

“Our mission and scenthouse’s mission is to help eliminate the barriers that prevent people from being closer to your dog everyday and with that having your dog clean and healthy certainly helps everybody out in the family,” Joseph Pizzurro said. “We’ve walked around the community and as we’ve gotten to know it we’re amazed by the number of dogs here and everything we can do to sort of help the family remain close is what we plan to do.”

They hope to open more locations throughout North Central Florida.

