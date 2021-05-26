Advertisement

New pet grooming business provides pampering for dogs

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scenthound in Southwest Gainesville opened on Monday and offers services to keep dogs clean and healthy.

The business offers dog baths, nail clipping, ear cleaning and more.

Owner Kathryn Pizzuro said it took six to eight months to officially open and their mission is to make pets even more loveable than they already are.

Related story: “Gear Up Florida” bikers highlight the developmentally disabled in Gainesville

“Quite frankly a clean smelling dog gets more hugs and kisses and who doesn’t want that,” Pizzuro said. “So, we offer a clean club membership that helps pet parents keep care of their dogs on a routine basis focusing on the five core areas of a dog’s health, their skin, coat, ear, nails and teeth.”

So far, owner Joseph Pizzurro said they already have more than 300 members and are gaining more the day.

“Our mission and scenthouse’s mission is to help eliminate the barriers that prevent people from being closer to your dog everyday and with that having your dog clean and healthy certainly helps everybody out in the family,” Joseph Pizzurro said. “We’ve walked around the community and as we’ve gotten to know it we’re amazed by the number of dogs here and everything we can do to sort of help the family remain close is what we plan to do.”

They hope to open more locations throughout North Central Florida.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
The more than 200 students at the school will be reassigned to other schools with equal to or...
Marion County School Board votes to close an elementary school
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls
Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls
Evergreen Elementary School has been around for 32 years but the Marion County School Board...
Evergreen Elementary School closes it's doors for good