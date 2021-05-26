North Marion falls in state baseball title game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -Playing in the state championship for the first time, the North Marion Colts had a 4-1 lead slip away and fell to North Broward Prep, 8-4 on Tuesday night in the Class 4A title game in Fort Myers. The loss ended the North Marion season at 21-9 overall, snapped the Colts’ seven-game winning streak, and denied the team one step short of their goal.

Wyatt Campbell had another outstanding game for the Colts. After throwing six and two third no-hit innings on the mound in North Marion’s semifinal win, the Colt senior delivered a two-run double in the first inning, an RBI triple in the third, and also scored a run on a wild pitch. North Marion led 4-1 in the third but couldn’t shake the Eagles.

North Broward Prep rallied to score seven unanswered runs, with most of the damage done in a five-run fifth inning. Gian De Castro singled with no outs and the bases loaded to tie the game, 4-4. Following a bases loaded walk that gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead, Dylan Runsdorf tallied a two-run single to stretch North Broward Prep’s lead to 7-4.

The Eagles, who prevailed by one run in each of their previous five games, captured their first state title. The Colts had allowed a total of four runs in their previous seven games.

