Ocala Police Department 911 dispatch center takes on fire rescue calls

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 9-1-1 dispatch center at the Ocala Police Department is adapting to year-long changes designed to help save more lives.

TV20 got an inside look at the OP call center Wednesday.

“There’s somebody in the black vehicle. I do believe that the airbag was deployed,” We heard from a recorded call answered by the dispatchers at OPD, “I do hear the fire department.”

These dispatchers have gone through some changes over the past year, including taking on the responsibility of dispatching fire rescue calls.

“So it was a year long process before we were able to take fire. We have been doing it now for a little over a year. We started in June of 2020,” 911 Supervisor, Julie Pache said.

We first met Pache and her team in Jan. 2020 while they were training for the transition.

RELATED STORY: Ocala Emergency Services train in live fire exercise

“Of course it was a tough transition because fire and EMS is a little different of a discipline then police dispatching is,” she said.

She said they’ve had to learn how to deal with dispatching multiple emergency vehicles and learn new lingo to communicate with first responders.

But in this transition they’re finding that they’re able to get help out quicker.

“For example on a traffic call, a traffic crash we just took, within 37 seconds we were able to have units rolling to that call,” Pache said.

So far they said it’s been a positive experience.

“Our guys have welcomed the transition and are happy with the transition. There’s still work to do but definitely improvements have been made,” OFR Capt. Michael Calhoun said.

You can even text 9-1-1 for help if you’re in a situation where you’re not able to call. It’s new technology that not many people know about Pache said.

They started using the software around six months ago.

“The text message comes in and says you’re connected to 9-1-1, what is the address of the emergency and because this is a test call, I’m going to mark it as a test call, and so as the caller types, then we get the response back to them. We do have some standard questions that would be similar to what we would ask them on a voice call that we can text back to them,” she said.

And it’s information you give dispatchers in an emergency, that could save a life.

