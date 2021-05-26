Three people killed in Clay County crash

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people in Clay County just before midnight on Tuesday, May 25.

The crash happened on State Road 100 near the intersection of County Road 219. Troopers say a truck was traveling east on State Road 100 when it tried to pass another vehicle and crashed into the tree-line along the roadway.

The truck burst into flames, killing all three people inside. The victims have not yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.