TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies test run body-worn cameras

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Price is a problem no more as Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are getting body-worn cameras with $500,000 from the county commission approved in Oct. 2020. There are three companies competing for the contract to provide the equipment for body-worn cameras. A select few deputies are using the summer to test out each vendor.

“This one here that we’re testing right now is cellphone-based,” said Deputy Jeffrey Finch.

Inspired Technologies, Bodyworn by Utility and Axon are the vendors that made it to the trial run phase. Only nine deputies are testing out a cellphone-based body camera with the company called Inspired Technologies. Using cellphone camera and audio, the body-worn camera works through an app.

“I think a lot of people might be kind of against the idea thinking that oh somebody’s going to be watching us or anything like that,” said Finch. “I like to take the idea of it’s going to be good for us. It shows as long as you’re doing what you’re supposed to do. You are kind of protecting yourself.”

RELATED STORY: Gainesville approves purchase of new police body cameras

Finch will use Inspired Technologies gear for about three to four weeks before trying out the two remaining vendors. “They can now see through our eyes what we see, what we go through,” added Finch. Testing and evaluations should be finished by the end of July and a final decision made by August.

“It just records just like a normal camera would, every conversation you have,” mentioned Finch. “Then you get done with our interaction with the public, we can turn it off. It uploads directly to the cloud and it’s very easy. There’s nothing physically we have to do other than turn it on and turn it off.”

No policies are in place yet for deputies using body-worn cameras but once a vendor is decided, that’s when rules and regulations on the new tool will be released.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.