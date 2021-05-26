TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen (Part Three)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators experienced a lot of success last fall. They won eight of their first nine games and produced a Heisman Trophy finalist. However, Florida dropped its last three games, leaving fans uncertain how to view last season. As TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell continues his offseason interview with Florida head coach Dan Mullen, the subject turns to the big picture state of the program. Mullen also provides his thoughts on whether the College Football Playoff will expand.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.