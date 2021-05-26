TV20 Sit-down Part Two: Gator head football coach Dan Mullen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell and Florida head football coach Dan Mullen continue their four-part off season interview centering around the Gator program, which captured the SEC Eastern Division last season. In this segment, Steve and Dan pick up their conversation by discussing the NCAA lifting its ban on in-person recruiting, effective June 1. Other topics include the transfer portal and the team’s outlook at quarterback.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.