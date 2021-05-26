Advertisement

TV20 Sit-down Part Two: Gator head football coach Dan Mullen

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell and Florida head football coach Dan Mullen continue their four-part off season interview centering around the Gator program, which captured the SEC Eastern Division last season. In this segment, Steve and Dan pick up their conversation by discussing the NCAA lifting its ban on in-person recruiting, effective June 1. Other topics include the transfer portal and the team’s outlook at quarterback.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

William Wells III is sentenced to death for the murder of another inmate, William Chapman.
Previously convicted murderer sentenced to death for another murder at Florida State Prison
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
A Gainesville man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
Loved ones release balloons to remember 44-year-old shot and killed
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more...
“She hasn’t had her medication since she went missing”: Investigators are pleading for more information regarding Delia Young
A memorial for Bobby Hopkins is set in front of Swamp Car Wash.
“We’re discussing all options included potentially closing the wash.”: Gainesville carwash may close due to continued gun violence

Latest News

Fort Myers, Tuesday
North Marion drops title game
Fort Myers, Tues.
North Marion falls in state baseball title game
Outlook for UF football
Part Two of Steve Russell's Interview with Dan Mullen
Steve Russell discusses the outlook for the 2021 Gator football season with head coach Dan Mullen
TV20 Sit-down: Gator head football coach Dan Mullen (Part One)