UPDATE: Chuck Clemons files motion to continue case over Twitter ban

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, State House Member Chuck Clemons isn’t planning to let a lawsuit against him quietly go away. Clemons’ lawyer filed a motion in federal court opposing a motion by the plaintiff to drop a lawsuit that accused Clemons’ of violating the first amendment with his social media account.

Peter Morgan Attwood filed suit after Clemons blocked him on twitter. Claiming victory, Attwood asked to drop his lawsuit last week, but this week Clemons’ filed notice that he wants to defend himself in court.

A judge still has to rule on the matter.

