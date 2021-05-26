Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Snakes and their unique tongues

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Believe it or not, your ears have something in common with a snake’s tongue.

Our friends at the Florida Museum explain how in this week’s Wildlife Wednesday.

