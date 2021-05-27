Advertisement

AGTC along with Concept Companies are breaking ground on a new biotech lab in Alachua

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua is home to biotech company AGTC that is breaking ground on a new laboratory facility.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation will build a new 21,000 square foot laboratory facility.

The facility will include control labs and a manufacturing suite and a total of 50 jobs will be added.

The expansion means AGTC can manufacture more gene-based treatments to help people with rare diseases.

Brian Crawford Concept Companies CEO said it’s great to have a biotech company in Alachua.

“The fact that they’ve chosen Alachua with their first building and to expand with their second building is truly the strength of our ecosystem, the strength of what our state has to offer and we’re looking forward to many more companies growing in this area and also potentially relocating in this area.”

The building is expected to be built and have full occupancy next year.

