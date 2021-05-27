Alachua County Pets: Lucky, Pru, Abigail, Zoey, and Joe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County.

Lucky, Pru and Abigail are three sweet female kittens who are very social. They like to play and explore, but also love being held. They’ll take a nap in your lap and are great with kids or other pets.

Zoey is a four-year-old blue American Staffordshire. She weighs about 55 pounds and is described as low energy. She seems to be house-trained and loves attention.

Joe is a four-year-old black shepherd mix who weighs about 46 pounds. He likes tearing into stuffed toys and getting head rubs.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

