At least one church in Gainesville had donations stolen from their mailbox by a group of thieves

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least one church in Gainesville was victimized by a group of thieves stealing offerings from church mailboxes. FDLE agents announced Wednesday they have arrested 4 romanian nationals for stealing donations from churches all across Florida.

The group operated out of Orlando but traveled to as many as 85 churches a day to steal the money, many churches were victimized multiple times.

Agents are still looking for 2 more members of the ring.

