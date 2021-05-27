Advertisement

Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young

By Dylan Lyons
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams in connection with the death of 13-year Delia Young. Williams was arrested late Wednesday evening just hours after deputies obtained search warrants for multiple properties.

According to an Alachua County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson, Williams is charged with Homicide, Neglect of a Child with Great Bodily Harm, Obstruction, and Destroying Evidence. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 11:02 Wednesday evening.

Young disappeared on May 15th, and since then, no family members have spoken out or asked for the public’s help in the search.

According to Lieutenant Kaley Behl, a spokesperson for Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Young lived off of NW 192nd Ave in the northern part of Alachua County. Williams has the same listed address as Young. Lt. Behl explained Young attended virtual school and was taking medication for physical and mental health issues.

Neighbors told TV20 off-camera that they saw Young once or twice.

Williams was scheduled to speak with TV20′s Dylan Lyons on Wednesday but did not show up to the interview.

