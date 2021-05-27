CareerSource NCFL debuts new Gainesville location with job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -CareerSource North Central Florida has new leaders, new partners and a new location in Gainesville but their mission remains the same. Breaking down the barriers to build up the job force.

“So we’re trying to break down those barriers,” said CareerSource NCFL Chief Executive Officer, Phyllis Marty.

The new location on Main Street in Gainesville has been open since Nov. 2020 under new CEO Marty. With a history of financial issues, the organization operated under CareerSource Citrus Marion Levy before bringing on new staff to restart the program. A new board was appointed in 2020. The event even featured a job fair with community partners but turnout for job seekers was minimal.

RELATED STORY: Reorganization is underway for CareerSource NCFL amidst allegations of program mismanagement

“We know that it is a challenge here for our some of our community members to find positions and this is another step toward making connections,” said CareerSource NCFl Board Member Staci Bertrand. “At CareerSource, we have job employment training. We have a variety of different training opportunities for people in our community.”

Delayed but not denied is the sentiment as local leaders and community partners turned out for the new location’s ribbon cutting.

The ribbon is cut! @KeithPerryFL, @ChuckChestnut, and @GNVChamber joined the public for CareerSource NCFL’s Gainesville location grand opening! I’ll have the full story at 5 and 6. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/gYNplSf8gm — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) May 27, 2021

“And so again, this is a great day for our entire region,” added Bertrand. “In spite of our unemployment rate being very low at this time, we know that because businesses are adding new positions every day that we really are in a position to take our region into a new area. So we are hoping that people who are in our community will take advantage of the services that are offered to them.”

The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe College, Central Florida Community Action Agency are just a few partners offering resources with CareerSource NCFL.

“They want to help you get a job and all of that good stuff. So I think it’s a great thing,” said Alachua County Commissioner Chuck Chestnut.

RELATED STORY: CareerSource North Central Florida appointed new board for Alachua, Bradford Counties

The organization provides job resources to people in Alachua and Bradford counties and operates under the supervision of Alachua and Bradford county commissioners.

“And which is a great thing that way we’ve had difficult issues in the past and now so that we felt that it would be better to come up under the arms of the county and be ran by the county so that we’re making sure that the services are still here to provide to the community.”

The new location is available to the public by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.