Advertisement

Early season kickoff times announced for Gator football games

Four game times have now been set, including a 3:30 kickoff for Bama-UF
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) makes a reception against Missouri during the first half...
Florida running back Malik Davis (20) makes a reception against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team will open the fall of 2021 under the lights. The University of Florida has announced four kickoff times for the upcoming season, including week one against Florida Atlantic. The Gators and Owls will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Three other game times have been set in stone: Florida will visit South Florida at noon on Sept. 11 in a game that will be broadcast on ABC.

Previously, it was announced that two Gator matchups would air in the 3:30 time slot on CBS: The SEC opener at home versus Alabama on Sept. 18, and the annual Florida-Georgia battle on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year-old Marian Glovina Williams has been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year...
Breaking: Woman arrested for homicide in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Delia Young
Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon is starting the reorganization...
“It is incredibly disheartening”: Parents are concerned as Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon begins reorganization process
Alachua County Public Schools will not renew contracts for nine employees.
Contracts not renewed for nine ACPS administrators and school leaders
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Marian Williams court appearance
Two Aunts charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Delia Young

Latest News

Steve Russell interviews Gator football coach
TV20 Sit-down (Part Four): Gator head football coach Dan Mullen
Bobcat star to play in ACC
Quan Lee commits to Miami
Steve Russell and Dan Mullen
TV20 Sit-down: Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen (Part Three)
Steve Russell with Dan Mullen
Part Four of Steve Russell's Interview with Dan Mullen