Early season kickoff times announced for Gator football games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team will open the fall of 2021 under the lights. The University of Florida has announced four kickoff times for the upcoming season, including week one against Florida Atlantic. The Gators and Owls will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Three other game times have been set in stone: Florida will visit South Florida at noon on Sept. 11 in a game that will be broadcast on ABC.

Previously, it was announced that two Gator matchups would air in the 3:30 time slot on CBS: The SEC opener at home versus Alabama on Sept. 18, and the annual Florida-Georgia battle on Oct. 30.

